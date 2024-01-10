Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $120,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 937,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $190,203,000 after acquiring an additional 125,033 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

