Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

