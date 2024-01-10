Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.0% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,314,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.63. The company had a trading volume of 946,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

