Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.4% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,347. The company has a market capitalization of $256.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

