Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,800. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

