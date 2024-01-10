Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

