Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

