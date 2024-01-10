Saria Tseng Sells 1,390 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.50. 94,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.