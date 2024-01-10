Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.03. Sasol shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 256,438 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

See Also

