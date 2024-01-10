Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,571. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

