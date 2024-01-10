Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 285,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 203,169 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

