Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,716. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.