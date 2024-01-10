Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 279,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,212. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.