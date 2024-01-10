Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6,667.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 719,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,045. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

