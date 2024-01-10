Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 9.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. 788,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

