SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after buying an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGK opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

