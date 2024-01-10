SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

