Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ECL opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.