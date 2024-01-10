Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Edison International’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.99. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

EIX opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

