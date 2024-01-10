Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.0 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

