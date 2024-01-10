Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$885,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%. The business had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.