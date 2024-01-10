Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

