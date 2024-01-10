Simmons Bank Acquires 277 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 450,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

