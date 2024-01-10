Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

