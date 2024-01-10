Simmons Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

