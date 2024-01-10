Simmons Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

