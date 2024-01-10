Simmons Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock worth $653,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Trimble Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

