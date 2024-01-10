Simmons Bank Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

