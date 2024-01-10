Simmons Bank Has $2.09 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC opened at $556.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

