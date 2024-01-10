Simmons Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

