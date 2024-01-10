Simmons Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $433,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

