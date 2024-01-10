Simmons Bank Has $989,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

