Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi lifted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $337.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

