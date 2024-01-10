Simmons Bank Purchases 948 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simmons Bank raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

