Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

