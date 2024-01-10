Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 162,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

