Simmons Bank Sells 1,949 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

