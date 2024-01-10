Simmons Bank Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

