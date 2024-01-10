Simmons Bank Sells 2,880 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.