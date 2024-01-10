Simmons Bank Sells 467 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

