Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 5.08% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINK. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

