Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 3.5%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 81,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 325,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

