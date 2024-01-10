Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) by 2,278.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Real Good Food were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Real Good Food stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Kanen purchased 110,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,239,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Good Food Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

