Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 68,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Down 0.2 %
CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
