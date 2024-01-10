Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,950 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

