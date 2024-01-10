Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

