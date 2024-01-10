Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.