Skylands Capital LLC Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Hibbett comprises 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Hibbett worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $812.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Hibbett Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

