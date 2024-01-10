Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

