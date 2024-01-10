SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

